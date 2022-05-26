Province Funds 22 Community Trails including Four Locally

Nova Scotians will have better access to community trails as 22 sites across the province, including four locally, received more than $600,000 for upgrades through the Recreational Trails Expansion Fund.

For the Highland region, Eastern Tip Trails Association received $30,000 while the Eigg Mountain Trails Association got $42,000.

For Cape Breton, Coastal Connections Trail Association received $74,250 with the Strait Area Trails Association got $20,000

The trails expansion program supports community groups, municipalities and not-for- profit organizations to develop new trails, expand recreational trails, and do capital upgrades to existing trails.