Province Funds Local Beautification and Community Works Projects

Several local municipalities are receiving provincial government support for beautification projects and to provide work opportunities.

The province is funding 39 projects in all, totalling $755,000.

The Municipality of Inverness is receiving $25,000 for the Community of Judique Brand and installation of signs, $25,000 for a canteen and accessible washrooms at Inverness Beach, $25,000 for its Music on the Marina Program and $17,500 for the Destination 252 Brand and Streetscape Plan.

The Town of New Glasgow will get $25,000 to upgrade bridge abutments on Dalhousie and MacLean Streets, while the Municipality of Victoria is being presented with $11,152 for the Ross Ferry Marine Park Beautification.

For Community Works, the Municipality of Inverness is getting $50,000 for a Special Projects Administrator and an Operations Administrator.

The Town of Port Hawkesbury receives $14,257 for the hiring of Summer Recreation and Events Programming Staff.