Province Funds Local Infrastructure Projects

Local infrastructure projects are receiving provincial funding under the Provincial Capital Assistance Program.

The Town of Antigonish is receiving $125,000 for sewage treatment plant backup generation while the town of Port Hawkesbury is receiving $15,330 for detailed engineering services for water distribution upgrades. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is getting $39,630 for the replacement of the West River waterline while the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s is getting $15,643 for an inflow and infiltration study for the Sherbrooke wastewater collection and treatment system.

A release form the province states the Provincial Capital Assistance Program allows government to contribute funds towards high-cost priority municipal infrastructure projects.