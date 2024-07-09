Province funds New Sewer System and a Housing Rejuvenation project for New Glasgow

The provincial government announced a new sewer system and a housing rejuvenation project for New Glasgow earlier today. Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn made the announcement, with the Province and the Town of New Glasgow each investing nearly $934,000 in the two projects.

The projects are part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program, a one-time $102-million investment in projects across Nova Scotia.

A new gravity sewer system under Eighth Street and the surrounding area will provide sanitary services and support residential development.

The James Street and Marsh Street properties rejuvenation project, the first step in bringing new life to a historic supportive housing site, includes demolition of buildings and remediation work. Future redevelopment will provide transitional and affordable housing units and office suites.