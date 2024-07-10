Province Funds Recreation and Technology-Related Projects in Pictou County

The provincial government has announced funding for a pair of municipalities, a recreation centre and the library organization in Pictou County.

The Town of Trenton received $650,000 to enhance a multi-sport court, construct a new concrete all-wheels park and install an accessible washroom and canteen at the Trenton ball field.

The Town of New Glasgow received $375,000 for its trail lighting project, which will see LED lights installed along the Pioneer Trail and the Johnny Miles Memorial Trail to improve accessibility, safety and usability.

The Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library received $100,000 to expand the Virtual Care @ Your Library program, which provides the technology and space for patients to have virtual consultations with doctors, and a navigator who helps clients use the system and works to raise awareness.

The North End Recreation Centre in New Glasgow, a space for people of all ages and abilities to stay active year-round, received over $29,000 to repair the outdoor rink, replace a fence and purchase new tennis nets, basketball rims and benches.

Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn made the announcement Tuesday on behalf of Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.