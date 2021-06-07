Tim Horton's Antigonish
Province Funds Several Local Transit Groups

The province today announced funding for some local transit groups.

Twenty-five projects are getting funding through the Community Transportation Assistance

Transportation and Active Transit Minister Lloyd Hines, Randy Delorey, MLA for Antigonish, Madonna van Vonderen, executive director, Antigonish Community Transit Society, and client Sister Margaret Landry, in front of a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. (Nova Scotia government photo)

Program and the Public Transit Assistance Program this year. It is part of a $4.7 million investment by the province in public transportation.

Through the Community Transportation Assistance Program, Antigonish Community Transit Society is getting over $85,000; CHAD Transit in Pictou County receives over $171,000; the Cheticamp Transport Cooperative is provided $45,582; Strait Area Transit  $96,000; and Victoria County Transit will see over $63,000.

 

Through the Public Transit Assistance Program, the Antigonish Community Transportation Society is getting $25,000 and Strait Area Transit receives over $50,000.