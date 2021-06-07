Province Funds Several Local Transit Groups

The province today announced funding for some local transit groups.

Twenty-five projects are getting funding through the Community Transportation Assistance

Program and the Public Transit Assistance Program this year. It is part of a $4.7 million investment by the province in public transportation.

Through the Community Transportation Assistance Program, Antigonish Community Transit Society is getting over $85,000; CHAD Transit in Pictou County receives over $171,000; the Cheticamp Transport Cooperative is provided $45,582; Strait Area Transit $96,000; and Victoria County Transit will see over $63,000.

Through the Public Transit Assistance Program, the Antigonish Community Transportation Society is getting $25,000 and Strait Area Transit receives over $50,000.