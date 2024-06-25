Province Funds Several Municipal Water and Sewer Related Projects in Antigonish Town and County

The province, the town of Antigonish and the County of Antigonish made a funding announcement for the Antigonish sewage treatment plant screening system and headworks.

Earlier today, the province announced it is offering $2.71 million from the municipal growth fund, while the town is investing $1.8 million and the county is offering just over $900,000 for the work. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher thanked the province for the funding, adding a screening removal system will help ensure the efficient operation of the treatment plant.

When asked if this will help with the odor issues experienced at the treatment plant, Boucher explained that was caused by a biomass breakdown, adding that issue is being worked on.

County warden Owen McCarron explained the county has an agreement with the town where they cost share any major upgrades with the sewer treatment plant.

The Province of Nova Scotia and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish are investing in priority housing water and sewer work in the county.

, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson announced the province and the municipality are investing $127,540 each for the work. Warden Owen McCarron said there is going to be an extension on Appleseed Drive as well as a sewer extension on 337, which will go to a piece of land where developers are looking at adding affordable housing and physician housing opportunities.

McCarron thanked the province for the funding, adding it will pave the way for a new affordable housing development with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society.