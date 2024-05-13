Province funds Water and Wastewater upgrades in Baddeck

Following a funding announcement Monday, water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades in Baddeck will bring services to more homes and businesses and reduce pollution risks in Victoria County.

With this investment, a new control panel will be installed at the wastewater facility in Baddeck, while both the water and wastewater treatment plants will receive new generators, providing greater capacity.

The improvements will help address immediate health and safety issues in the area and will also improve climate resilience and help protect the Bras d’Or Lake UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The Province is investing nearly $222,000, with the Village of Baddeck contributing an additional $222,000.This project is part of the Municipal Capital Growth Program.