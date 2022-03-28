Province gives $916,000 in Grants to Local Housing Groups

The federal and provincial governments have announced more than $916,000 in grants to support a number of local community housing groups.

The money comes from the Community Housing Capacity Building Program. It is jointly funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Locally, the Strait Area Housing Development Society in Port Hawkesbury is receiving $85,000, the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada in Antigonish and Kentville will get $22,245, while Viola’s Place in New Glasgow is being presented with $7,159.

The grants will fund governance and operations reviews, growth and development plans, create community land trusts, and other capacity building needs.

The province has also announced it is providing nearly $22 million to create more than 370 affordable housing units in Dartmouth