Province grants a lease for 770 hectares of Crown Land to Goldboro Gold Mining Inc.

The province announced the granting of a lease for 779 hectares of Crown land previously mined for gold near Goldboro to Goldboro Gold Mining Inc.

Natural Resources minister Tory Rushton stated the province is pleased to announce a Crown land lease to support this development that will create more than 700 jobs and add $2.1 billion to Nova Scotia’s economy over its lifetime.

The company signed community benefits agreements with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

A release form the province states the lease – plus applicable approvals and permits – will allow the company to develop and operate an open pit gold mine, with processing and tailings management facilities, other infrastructure, and on-site storage of waste rock, till and organic material.