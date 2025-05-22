Listen Live

Province grants a lease for 770 hectares of Crown Land to Goldboro Gold Mining Inc.

May 22, 2025 | Local News

The province announced the granting of a lease for 779 hectares of Crown land previously mined for gold near Goldboro to Goldboro Gold Mining Inc.

Natural Resources minister Tory Rushton stated the province is pleased to announce a Crown land lease to support this development that will create more than 700 jobs and add $2.1 billion to Nova Scotia’s economy over its lifetime.

Gold Ore

The company signed community benefits agreements with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

A release form the province states the lease – plus applicable approvals and permits – will allow the company to develop and operate an open pit gold mine, with processing and tailings management facilities, other infrastructure, and on-site storage of waste rock, till and organic material.


