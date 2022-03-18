Province has 41 new COVID admissions and 15 Deaths from March 9th to 15th

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness states this week’s COVID-19 epidemiology report for reflects continued virus activity and community spread, adding the number of new hospital admissions remains high. Age and vaccination status continue to be the two strongest indicators of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

From March 9 to March 15, there were 41 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19, and 15 COVID-19 deaths.

As of yesterday, there were 38 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.