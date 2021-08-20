Province Identifies 10 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery.

Provincial health officials say nine of the new infections are in Central Zone. Five are related to travel. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

One case is in Northern Zone and is under investigation.

There are 41 active cases of the virus, one is in ICU.

The province is also renewing its state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians. It takes effect at noon Sunday and expires on Sunday, September 5th unless government terminates or extends it.