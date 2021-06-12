Province Identifies 10 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 10 new cases of COVID-19 and five recoveries.

Five new cases are in Central Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases, one is related to travel.

Four cases are in Eastern Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

One new case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

The province has 145 active cases of COVID-19; 10 people are in hospital, including six In ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,399 tests.