Province Identifies 11 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has eleven new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries.

Nova Scotia Health officials say all of the new infections are in Central Zone. Ten are close contacts and one is related to travel. The close contacts are within a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread. There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be close monitored for community spread.

The National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two Delta variant cases and one Gamma variant case in Nova Scotia. These cases were previously reported.

There are 62 active cases of the virus; two people are in hospital.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Labs completed 4,021 tests.