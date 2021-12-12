Province Identifies 111 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 111 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 63 new infections in Central Zone, 42 in Eastern Zone, five in Northern Zone and one case in Western Zone.

The Health and Wellness Department says because of the outbreak at St. FX University, the number of positive cases being released are lab results, to better reflect the situation on the ground.

Public Health points out that some of the cases associated with the St. FX outbreak are being counted in Central Zone because of the address on the student’s health card. That is why not all the cases are reflected in the Eastern Zone numbers.

Those infected in the St. FX outbreak are experiencing relatively mild symptoms and the cases are mostly young people who are fully vaccinated.

Because of the outbreak, all close contacts including those who are fully vaccinated now need to isolate until they have a negative result from a lab-based PCR test. The lab test should be performed at least 72 hours after the exposure. Public Health is strongly recommending regular rapid testing for all Nova Scotians.