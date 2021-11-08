Province Identifies 111 new cases of COVID-19

There are 111 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 recoveries from the virus in Nova Scotia since the p last update from the province on Friday.

The Western Zone has 52 cases, 31 are in Central Zone, 19 in Northern Zone and nine in Eastern Zone.

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says the increase in case numbers is related to ongoing community spread in Amherst and Cumberland County as well as ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash.

There is an outbreak in this long-term care home. Four residents and one staff member have tested positive for the virus, one resident is in hospital. Public health is working with the facility to prevent further spread of the virus. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

There are now 255 active cases of the virus, Nine people are in hospital, including one in ICU.