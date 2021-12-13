Province Identifies 114 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting 114 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 55 new infections in Central Zone, 52 in Eastern Zone, five in Western Zone and two in Northern Zone.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says many of the new infections in the Eastern and Central Zone are linked to the St. FX University outbreak.

Strang says there’s also been an outbreak at a combined long-term care home and retirement living facility in Antigonish.

Strang says 40 of the samples it has submitted to the National Microbiology Lab have been confirmed to be the Omicron variant.

As a result, the province is imposing a number of restrictions starting Friday, including physical distancing of two metres indoors and outdoors except among the same household or a consistent social group of up to 20 people. Food and liquor-based establishments must have physical distance between tables and a limit of 20 per table.

Gathering limits are capped at 50 per cent capacity to maximum of 150 people indoors and 250 outdoors.

A number of public health measures come into effect at local schools Tuesday including limiting sports to team skills training only and no holiday concerts,