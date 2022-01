There are 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The province is reporting 598 new infections in Central Zone, 240 in Eastern Zone, 180 in Western Zone and 127 in Northern Zone.

There is no information on how many people are in hospital or how many active cases there are in Nova Scotia, that will be updated on Monday.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,437 tests