Province Identifies 118 New Cases of COVID-19

The number of new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to fall.

Today’s total is still high at 118, but slightly lower than Monday’s figure of 121. There are 98 new infections in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone, five in Western Zone and four in Northern Zone.

The number of active cases of the virus are also lower. There are 1,591 active cases; down from Monday’s total of 1,655. Sixty-four people are in hospital, including 10 in ICU.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4, 421 tests.

To date, 374,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; 37,784 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.