Province Identifies 12 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 187, including 14 people in hospital and four in the ICU.

There are eight cases in Central Zone and four cases in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,550,362 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 749,078 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.