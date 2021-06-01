Province Identifies 12 New Cases of COVID-19

The number of new and active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia continue to fall. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials have identified 12 new infections, down from 17 on Monday. There are also 91 recoveries.

There are eight new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are under investigation. Three cases are in Eastern Zone. Two of the infections are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other is under investigation. One case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 369 active cases of COVID-19 Thirty-eight are in hospital, including fifteen in ICU. Locally, there are two active cases in Antigonish and Guysborough counties, one in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties and seven in Pictou County.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,576 tests.