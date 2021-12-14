Province identifies 127 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 127 new cases of COVID-19. There 68 new infections in Eastern Zone, 42 in Central Zone, 11 in Northern Zone and six in Western Zone.

There are no new cases in Parkland Antigonish, a seniors living community. Two residents and two staff members from the retirement home have tested positive and one staff member from Mary’s Court the licensed long-term care neighbourhood have tested positive. No one is in hospital. All staff and residents are fully vaccinated and all residents of Mary’s Court have had a booster shot. Public Health is working with the facility to prevent further spread. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,303 tests. Six people are in hospital, including two in ICU. There are no hospitalizations in Eastern Zone.