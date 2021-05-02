Province Identifies 133 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say there are 117 cases in Central Zone, nine in Eastern Zone, one case in Northern Zone and P six in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone. Officials are closely monitoring for community spread in the Eastern, Northern and Western Zones.

Due to the volume of testing in the province, the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab is dealing with a backlog. The labs completed 15,832 tests on Saturday.

There are now 822 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 34 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Premier Iain Rankin thanked Nova Scotians who are following restrictions and doing their part to limit the spread of the virus. He adds we can’t feel distracted by the case counts or feel disheartened by them. He says we’ve hunkered down before and stopped the spread and Nova Scotia will do it again.