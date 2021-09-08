Province Identifies 14 New Cases of COVID-19, Nova Scotia Moves to Phase 5 of Re-opening Plan on September 15th

Nova Scotia has 14 new cases of COVID-19 and eleven recoveries.

Nine of the cases are in Northern Zone, all close contacts of previously reported cases.

Three cases are in Central Zone, Two are related to travel. One is under investigation.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are 61 active cases of COVID-19, one person is in hospital.

Meantime, the province has announced it will move into Phase 5 of its re-opening plan on September 15.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang says Nova Scotia is very close to reaching its target of at least 75 per cent the population fully vaccinated with two doses.

Strang says while wearing masks in indoor public places will no longer be required after September 15th, it is still strong recommended that masks be worn in indoor public places.

Border measures will also remain in place. On October 4th, the province will also start requiring proof of full vaccination for non-essential, discretionary, recreation and leisure services and activities, such as dining out, going to a fitness facility or going to a movie, theatre performance or sporing event. The province will also develop a process for those who have medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated.