Province Identifies 14 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 36 recoveries.

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say eleven of the new cases are in Central Zone; nine are close contacts of previously reported infections and two are under investigation. Two of the cases in Central Zone were reported on Sunday and connected to Graham Creighton Junior High School in Dartmouth and Bedford and the Forsythe Education Centres, Dartmouth Campus. Both cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two new cases are in Eastern Zone, and both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is in the Western Zone and is related to travel.

There are 182 active cases in Nova Scotia; 22 people are in hospital including seven in ICU.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,057 tests.