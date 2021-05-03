Province Identifies 146 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 146 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says 130 of the cases are in Central Zone, nine in Eastern Zone, four in Northern Zone and three in Western Zone. There is community spread in Central Zone. Investigators are closely monitoring for community spread in Eastern, Northern and Western Zones. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s lab is experiencing a backlog due to the volume of tests in the province. The labs completed 17,092 tests on Sunday.

There are 943 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Forty people in hospital, including six in ICU.