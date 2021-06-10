Province Identifies 15 new cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 15 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 31 recoveries.

There are 12 new cases in Central Zone. Seven are close contacts of previously reported cases; three are related to travel and two are under investigation.

Three new infections are in Eastern Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is related to travel.

The province is also reporting one additional case of COVID-19 today connected to Citadel High School in Halifax. That case will be added to official COVID statistics on Friday. The school is closed until next Monday to allow for testing of close contacts.

There are 147 active cases of COVID-19; 10 people are in hospital, including six in ICU.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,761 tests.