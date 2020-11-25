Province identifies 16 new cases of COVID-19

There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness officials say all the new cases are in the Central Zone. That raises the number of active cases to 102. One person is in hospital. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang says the majority of the positive cases right now are young adults from 18 to 35 and are contracting the virus from asymptomatic people in social settings. He adds while otherwise health younger adults are not at the highest risk for severe outcomes, their actions are crucial to protecting those around them who are more vulnerable.

There were 604 tests administered in the rapid-testing pop-up site in downtown Halifax on Tuesday and one positive result. That person has been referred to a standard test and is self isolating.