Province identifies 165 new Cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

There are 165 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 138 cases in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone.

One case in Central Zone is a homecare staff member with Northwood in Halifax. Follow up is being done with clients and staff.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

There are 1,626 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Fifty people are in hospital, including seven in ICU.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,511 tests.