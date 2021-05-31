Province identifies 17 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, all in Central Zone. Health and Wellness department officials are also reporting 74 recoveries.

There are 448 active cases of COVID-19; 40 are in hospital, including 16 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized is 52.5 in non-ICU and 55.5 in ICU. There are three active cases in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties; one active in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties and eight active in Pictou County.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,781 tests on Sunday.