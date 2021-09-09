Province identifies 17 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries.

Ten of the cases are in Central Zone. Eight are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is related to travel. One is under investigation.

There are also five cases in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone, all close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel.

Nova Scotia has 74 active cases of the virus, one person is in hospital.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,562 tests.