Province Identifies 17 New Cases of COVID-19, Phase 5 of Re-opening Plan Targeted for September 15th

Nova Scotia has 17 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday.

Eleven of the cases are in Central Zone. Six are related to travel. Five are close contacts of

previously reported cases.

Four cases are in Northern Zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in Western Zone and are related to travel.

Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang says the province is targeting September 15th as the start of the next phase of its reopening plan.

The province also announced its Back to School Plan. Students will return to school for in-class learning on September 7th. As the school year begins, masks are required for anyone inside a school building or bus; they can be removed for eating and drinking. As the province enters Phase 5, schools will transition to masks being optional.

More details on the province’s Back to School Plan can be found by following this link: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca