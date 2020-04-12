Province Identifies 17 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health officials say 17 new cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday. Of that

number, one new infection was detected in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone, which includes Antigonish and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton. There were no new infections in the Northern Zone, which includes Pictou County.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia is now 445. There are nine people in hospital, four of those in intensive care.

Premier Stephen McNeil says on a weekend when many of us would be visiting family and observing traditions, let’s honour those working on the front lines in the best way we can by staying home. He also thanked Nova Scotians who are staying in and minimizing contact with others to help stop the spread of the virus.