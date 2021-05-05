Province Identifies 175 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 175 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That is the highest single day total of new infections since the pandemic began. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 149 new cases in Central Zone, 13 in Eastern Zone, nine in Western Zone and four in Northern Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone. Health officials continue to monitor for community spread in the Eastern, Northern and Western Zones.

Premier Iain Rankin says the province is still dealing with high case numbers that involve variants.

There are 1,203 active cases of the virus. Forty people are in hospital, including nine in ICU. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s lab completed 11,506 tests on Tuesday.