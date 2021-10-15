Province Identifies 18 New Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19. There are 18 new infections in Central Zone, and three each in Western and Northern Zones.

There are now 199 active cases of COVID-19; 14 people are in hospital including one in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 3,697 tests on Thursday.

The province is renewing the state of emergency o protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue. The order takes effect at noon Sunday and continues until noon on October 31st unless government terminates it or extends it.