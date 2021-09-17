Province Identifies 18 new cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 162, with six people in hospital.

Twelve of the cases are in Central Zone. Ten are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are under investigation. There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Five of the cases are in Northern Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is related to travel.

There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in Northern Zone and more cases are expected.

One case is in Western Zone. It is related to travel.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,480,851 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 711,312 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.