Province Identifies 1,893 New Infections of COVID-19 since the Last Update on Friday

The Nova Scotia Government is reporting a record number of single-day new cases of COVID- 19 for both Saturday and Sunday. There were 709 new cases of the virus on Saturday and 1,184 today for a combined total of 1,893 infections.

On Saturday, there were 453 cases in Central Zone, 126 in Eastern Zone, 67 in Northern Zone, and 63 in Western Zone.

Today, the province reported 835 new cases in Central Zone, 126 in Eastern Zone, 67 in Northern Zone and 63 in Western Zone.

Since the last update from the province on Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 11,552 tests.

There’s no update from the province on the estimated number of active cases of the virus, or how many Nova Scotians are in hospital.