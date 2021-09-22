Province Identifies 19 New Cases of COVID-19

There 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province is also reporting 29 recoveries, leaving the number of active cases of the virus at 127. There are 10 people in hospital.

Fourteen of the new infections are in Central Zone. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases, nine are under investigation. There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Two cases are in Northern Zone. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. One is under investigation.

One case is in Western Zone; it is under investigation.