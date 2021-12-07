Province Identifies 22 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 22 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 recoveries from the virus in Nova Scotia.

Health and Wellness department officials say 18 of the new infections are in Central Zone, and four in Northern Zone.

There are 147 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 11 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.

During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Premier Tim Houston said we need to see what the science tells us about the Omicron variant but no matter what, vaccination is the best way to protect residents.

Houston also noted it was two years ago this week that the first cases of COVID-19 were first seen in China.

This time last year, said Houston, vaccinations began with health care workers and now 84.9 per cent of Nova Scotians have at least one dose and 81.7 per cent are double vaccinated. He thanked those who are vaccinated, adding the vaccine mandates were successful without any widespread impact on the health system since the November 30 deadline. Houston also said the overall vaccination rate will rise in the coming days as the vaccination rates for 5-11-year-olds ramps up.

The premier also said they are adding two days to the holiday break for schools, noting school will now resume on January 6.

In a release, the province stated more residents will soon become eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose.

The province accepted all of the new booster recommendations announced on December 3 by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. Booster doses are administered at least 168 days after the primary series.