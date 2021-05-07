Province Identifies 227 New Cases of COVID-19 and One Death; Tighter Restrictions to be Imposed

With spiking case counts, the province is introducing new restrictions and keeping schools closed, at least for the rest of the month.

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced 227 new cases of COVID-19,

bringing the provincial total of active cases to 1,464 active cases of COVID-19. There are 50 people in hospital, including nine in ICU. The province also announced another COVID-related death, a person in their 70s.

During the update, premier Iain Rankin said there are over positive 200 cases that still to be entered into the system. He said residents will continue to see high numbers for the next several days.

Of the new cases, 202 are cases in the Central Zone, 14 in the Eastern Zone, nine in the Western Zone and two in the Northern Zone. As of yesterday, 356,978 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Of those, 37,630 Nova Scotians received their second dose.

There is community spread in the Central Zone, which the province continues to monitor the Eastern, Northern and Western Zones.

As for new restrictions, Rankin announced as of 8 a.m. tomorrow, the border is closed for the remainder of the month unless travel is essential.

Effective at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nova Scotians will have to designate one shopper per household and retail stores that offer in-person shopping will impose a limit of one shopper per household. Retail stores that primarily offer products and services that are essential to the life, health or personal safety of people and animals can continue to provide limited in-person service only to a maximum of 25 per cent of the store capacity in order to limit the number of people inside the store.