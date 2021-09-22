Province Identifies 25 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries Tuesday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 137, with 9 people in hospital COVID-19 units.

Fourteen of the cases are in Central Zone. Eight are close contacts of previously reported cases. Six are under investigation.

There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Five cases are in Northern Zone. Four are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in Northern Zone, and more cases are expected.

Three cases are in Western Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Two are under investigation.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case. Two are under investigation.