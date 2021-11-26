Province Identifies 28 new cases of COVID-19

There are 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province’s Health and Wellness department is also reporting 25 recoveries from the virus.

There are 16 new infections in Northern Zone, and 12 in Central Zone.

There are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash; where 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive. Three residents of the home have died.

Nova Scotia has 172 active cases of COVID-19; 14 people are in hospital including five in ICU.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians. The order takes effect on Sunday and extends to noon Sunday, December 12 unless the government terminates or extends it.