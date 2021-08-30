Province Identifies 31 New Cases of COVID-19

There have been 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 18 recoveries since the province had its last update on Friday. Twenty-six of the new infections are in Central Zone. Fourteen are related to travel, eight are close contacts of previously reported cases and four are under investigation.

Three cases are in Northern Zone. One is related to travel, two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Two cases are in Western Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

The province’s deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Shelley Deeks says it expected to see an increase in case numbers as have been noticed in other provinces. Deeks adds most of the cases are related to travel and residents are adhering to the public health measures.

There are 71 active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,953 tests on Friday, 2,378 tests on Saturday and 1,832 tests on Sunday.