Province identifies 34 new Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia has 34 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 18 recoveries.

There are 14 new infections in Eastern Zone, 13 in Central Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone. There is a cluster of cases in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

Public Health is also reporting an outbreak at St. FX University. Twenty-one people have tested positive for COVID-19. Today’s case count includes 12 cases announced by the university on Tuesday. Some of the cases connected to the outbreak came in after the cut-off for reporting and will be included in Thursday’s case count.

Public Health is working with St. FX to prevent further spread of the virus. Increased public health measures and restrictions are in place.

There are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; eleven people are in hospital, including four in ICU