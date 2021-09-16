Province Identifies 34 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 173, with four people in hospital.

Twenty-six of the cases are in Northern Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases. There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined, unvaccinated group in Northern Zone, and more cases are expected.

Seven cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. Five are under investigation. There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

One case is in Eastern Zone. It is related to travel.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,478,410 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 709,884 Nova Scotians received their second dose.