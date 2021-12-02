Province Identifies 35 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 recoveries Wednesday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 203, with 15 people in hospital and eight in the ICU.

There are 16 cases in Northern Zone, 16 cases in Central Zone and three cases in Western Zone. There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone, and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

As of Tuesday, workers administered 1,638,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 791,542 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 22,548 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.