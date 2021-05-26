Province Identifies 37 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and 94 recoveries. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 22 new cases in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone and four in Northern Zone.

There is still community spread in Central Zone and limited community spread in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones are being closely monitored for community spread.

The number of active cases of the virus is falling. There are currently 787 active cases, down from 846 on Tuesday. Seventy-two people are in hospital, including 19 in ICU. The median age of people in hospital is 52 for non-ICU and 58 for people in ICU.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,023 tests.

To date, 521,053 COVID-19 doses have been administered in Nova Scotia. Of those 42,205 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.