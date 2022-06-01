Province Identifies 37 sites that could be suitable for Housing, including several locations in Antigonish and Pictou Counties

Nova Scotia’s Housing Minister John Lohr says government has identified 37 sites from the provincial land inventory that could be suitable for housing, including affordable housing for thousands of Nova Scotians. Several of those sites are in Antigonish and Pictou counties.

Lohr says five of 37 sites are ready for proposals from developers, including three in Windsor, one in Springhill and one in Liverpool. The province announced in March it had made a piece of land available for mixed-use development in Dartmouth

Lohr says that leaves 31 sites under study for housing suitability, including the Appleseed Drive-Post Road area in Antigonish County; Highway 376 in Pictou; Brother Street Extension and East River Road in New Glasgow and the Birchwood Drive and Westville Road areas in Pictou County. Lohr says he hopes his department will soon make these sites available for development proposals