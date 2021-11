There are 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province is also reporting 19 recoveries from the virus.

Half of the new cases are in Central Zone with 19. Western Zone has 14 infections, there are four in Northern Zone and one in Eastern Zone. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s public health team is investigating these new cases to understand the circumstances around the increased numbers.

There are 180 active cases of COVID-19; eight people are in hospital.