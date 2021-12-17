Province Identifies 394 New Cases of COVID-19

Nova Scotia is reporting 394 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 295 cases in Central Zone, 54 cases in Eastern Zone, 27 cases in Northern Zone and 18 cases in Western Zone. Seven people are in hospital, including two in ICU.

As of yesterday, workers administered 1,718,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 792,129 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 73,668 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

The province also announced additional support for Nova Scotia businesses impacted by the new public health restrictions. The Sector Impact Support Program will provide a one-time grant of up to $7,500 to help small business owners in industries such as restaurants, bars, gyms, live performing arts facilities and recreation facilities. The program is funded through the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council and is expected to cost about $10 million depending on participation. Applications will open in early January.